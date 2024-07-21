Buried treasures: Buddhist group for revival of excavations in Rajaghatta

Official sources indicated that the state government is considering the proposal, but the project will need the backing of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The expertise of MS Krishnamurthy, a now-retired professor at the University of Mysuru who led the initial excavations, will also be required.

Initial excavations revealed structures, including brick foundations of a Mahayana Buddhist monastery.

A Devaraju, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage, said that the department is open to the proposal, but needs to collaborate with ASI and the experts involved in the 2000-2004 project.

MBS, a Buddhist charitable organisation, has formally communicated with the department, ASI and Tourism Minister HK Patil, requesting for the resumption of excavation. It has urged the government to develop the location as a heritage site for responsible tourism.

"We’ll need to examine the field and prepare a report before considering further excavations in Rajaghatta. It will take at least a few weeks,” Alok Tripathi, Additional Director General (Archaeology), ASI, told DH.

The initial excavations, conducted in two phases between 2000 and 2004 by the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at the University of Mysuru, had Prof Murthy as the Principal Investigator.

Prof Murthy, 79, expressed his willingness to guide the excavation as an advisor.