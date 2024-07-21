Buried treasures: Buddhist group for revival of excavations in Rajaghatta

Bengaluru: Two decades after remnants of an ancient Buddhist settlement were unearthed in Rajaghatta, a Bengaluru-based Buddhist collective is calling for the resumption of excavation at the site.
The Maha Bodhi Society (MBS) has requested action from relevant state and central bodies to protect the site, located about 50 km from Bengaluru, northeast of Doddaballapur.
A clay medallion with a Buddha figure.
Credit: Prof MS Krishnamurthy
MBS is seeking further excavation to build on evidence from the 2000-2004 project and establish the historical significance of the 4th to 5th-century CE settlement.
Official sources indicated that the state government is considering the proposal, but the project will need the backing of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The expertise of MS Krishnamurthy, a now-retired professor at the University of Mysuru who led the initial excavations, will also be required.
Initial excavations revealed structures, including brick foundations of a Mahayana Buddhist monastery.
A Devaraju, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage, said that the department is open to the proposal, but needs to collaborate with ASI and the experts involved in the 2000-2004 project.
MBS, a Buddhist charitable organisation, has formally communicated with the department, ASI and Tourism Minister HK Patil, requesting for the resumption of excavation. It has urged the government to develop the location as a heritage site for responsible tourism.
"We’ll need to examine the field and prepare a report before considering further excavations in Rajaghatta. It will take at least a few weeks,” Alok Tripathi, Additional Director General (Archaeology), ASI, told DH.
The initial excavations, conducted in two phases between 2000 and 2004 by the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at the University of Mysuru, had Prof Murthy as the Principal Investigator.
Prof Murthy, 79, expressed his willingness to guide the excavation as an advisor.
“Since the soil is extremely fertile, the land is used for farming. The area, about 500 acres, also has a road passing through it. That was the primary reason for us to stop the excavation. Despite these challenges, if the government goes ahead with the plan, it can uncover important Buddhist links to Karnataka,” he said.
Prof Murthy’s excavation report noted the significance of the unearthed relics — brick foundations of a chaityālaya (prayer hall), vihāra (monastery), and prākāra (enclosure wall); votive stupas in clay; a clay medallion with the representation of a seated Buddha; a sacred relic (dhātu) in the form of a tiny terracotta flower; stone hubs of prayer wheels; and a terracotta figurine of Ganesha. Some of these relics are housed at the university.
Despite these significant discoveries, the archaeologists had to close the modest, university-funded project and refill the excavated areas.
At a seminar hosted by MBS last month, Prof Murthy presented these discoveries.
Bhikkhu Ananda, general secretary of MBS, emphasised the "collective responsibility" to preserve the site for posterity.
MBS stated that the uncovered artifacts are not adequately preserved and that the remaining portions of the site are at risk of destruction. The archaeological importance of the area has been highlighted through artifacts discovered over decades, including jewellery, stupas, and clay tablets.