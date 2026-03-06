Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka Budget 2026 | From tunnel roads to metro expansion: What Bengaluru gets to make it 'world's most livable city'

The chief minister said that the government had in the 2025-26 increased the grant for development of Bengaluru from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 07:14 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsNamma MetroSiddaramaiahKarnataka Budget

Follow us on :

Follow Us