<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made a series of announcements for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s development while presenting his 17th state budget. </p><p>"Our government's primary objective is to make Bengaluru the world's most livable city," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>said. </p><p>The chief minister said that the government had in the 2025-26 increased the grant for development of Bengaluru from Rs 3,000 crores to <br>Rs 7,000 crores. "This grant will be continued in the current year as well," he added. </p><p><strong>What does Bengaluru get?</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah said the work for white-topping of 158 km road has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore, adding that an additional 450 km project will begin in the next three years at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 Live Updates | Vaishnodevi pilgrims to get Rs 5,000 assistance each: CM.<p>He also proposed beautification projects at 175 junctions, upgradation of 500 km footpaths and the construction of 100 Skywalks over the next three years by using the internal resources of the Bengaluru City Corporations.</p><p>Siddaramaiah announced that 41 km of additional metro lines will be made operational during the financial year 2026-27, benefitting about 15 lakh commuters every day. Currently, Bengaluru has three lines of metro covering 95 km across the city, making it the second largest in the country behind Delhi.</p><p>Announcing Cauvery Phase VI, he said a total of Rs 6,939 crore will be allocated with JICA assistance to supply an additional six TMC of water to meet the needs of 1.4 crore population of the city. </p><p>To mitigate traffic, a tunnel road and an elevated road from Hebbal Junction to Mekhri Circle will be constructed by the Bangalore Development Authority at a cost of Rs.2,250 crore.</p><p>Further, the Nelamangala – Tavarekere – Bidadi Intermediate Ring Road will be constructed using financial resources of BMRDA and local planning authorities.</p><p>With a view to maintain cleanliness in the cities, underground drainage (UGD) works will be taken up in Annigeri, Gundlupet, Nelamangala, Doddaballapura, Bhadravathi, Devanahalli, and certain parts of Mysuru.</p><p>The development and upgradation works of the Storm Water Drains under the World Bank assisted Water Security and Disaster Resilience Program are being implemented through tenders at an estimated cost of <br>Rs. 2,000 crores.</p>