<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has incurred over 88 per cent of the total cost incurred on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> so far, while the Centre has contributed only 12 per cent according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. </p><p>Stating that the total expenditure incurred on metro system since its inception stands at Rs 67,460 crore, Siddaramaiah specified in the state budget for 2026-27 that the state's share was Rs 59,376 crore and the Centre's Rs 8,084 crore. "The central share accounts for only 12% against the 88% state share," he stated. </p>.Bengaluru's Namma Metro adds 8th train on Yellow Line with reduced wait time from February 27.<p>The chief minister was reiterating Karnataka's long-held position that it contributes the bulk of the funding for Namma Metro, which is India's second-largest at 96.1 km and serves 10 lakh people daily. </p><p>Besides providing equity for new lines and bearing the cost of land acquisition, Karnataka also provides Shadow Cash Support (SCS) to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for cash loss and interest-free sub-debt on loan repayments to the government of India. </p><p>The metro funding has come to the fare following the steep fare implemented in 2025. </p><p>In his budget speech, Siddaramaiah also announced that Bengaluru would add 41kms to its metro network by the end of 2026. These include the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere, 21.26 km) and the Blue Line's Silk Board Junction-KR Pura section (19.75 km). </p><p>Unlike last year, he did not announce feasibility studies for any new lines.</p>