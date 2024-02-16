Shops, hotels to remain open beyond midnight in Bengaluru, announces CM

- BBMP is headed towards record tax collections during 2023-24 with tax collection of Rs 4,300 crore. This is Rs 1,000 crore more than the year 2022-23. “Our tax collection is expected to reach Rs. 6,000 crore in the year 2024-25 which will be achieved by preventing leakages in the tax collection system.”

- Starting this year, additional non-tax resources of Rs 2,000 crore will be mobilised through revised advertisement policy and premium FAR Policy.

- By digitalizing property tax records of all 20 lakh properties in the limits of BBMP, digital e-Khata and property tax payment details will be made available to the owners from 2024-25

- Government has accorded approval for white-topping works of major roads of 147 km length at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore. These works will be completed before December 2025.

- Widening of existing roads is difficult due to scarcity of land and problems in land acquisition. In this backdrop, the State Government has decided to resolve traffic congestion in the city by constructing underground tunnels. On a pilot basis, a tunnel will be constructed this year at Hebbal junction where there is high traffic congestion

- A novel concept of constructing all-weather roads by utilising space available within the canal buffer zone is being implemented. Under this scheme, a 100 km road is already being developed at the cost of Rs.200 crore. Additional 100 km of roads will be developed during this year.

- It is proposed to reposition the peripheral ring road as Bengaluru Business Corridor to address traffic congestion and to promote large scale economic activities in Bengaluru. Under this project, RFP have been invited to construct 73 km road at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore under PPP model. It is proposed to start the project this year itself.

- Internationally renowned architects have been invited to prepare a novel design for constructing a 250 meters high Skydeck in Bengaluru. It will become a landmark tourist destination in the city.

- The State Government has accorded administrative approval for works Under Namma Metro Phase-3 at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore. Approval of the Central Government is awaited.

- A draft DPR is being prepared for construction of a Metro line from Sarjapura to Agara, Koramangala, Dairy Circle and connecting to Hebbal via Mekhri Circle under Namma Metro Phase-3A. It will be submitted for approval of the Central Government.

- In May, 2024, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board will operationalize Cauvery Phase-5 project of 775 MLD capacity to provide 110 litres of drinking water daily to 12 lakh people, at an estimated cost of Rs 5,550 crore.

- Under Cauvery Phase-5, the underground drainage works will be completed by December 2024. Under this, 228 km of drainage pipeline will be laid and 13 STP’s with a capacity to treat 100 MLD sewage water will be constructed.

- The BBMP is procuring 50 acres to 100 acres of lands at 4 places in each direction and towards the outskirts of the city for processing facility and scientific landfill. This will solve the problem of landfills in the city for the next 30 years.