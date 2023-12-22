Karnataka cabinet gives nod for upgrading 136 traffic signals

Bengaluru: The state cabinet on Thursday given administrative approval for the upgradation of 136 traffic signals and for introduction of new adaptive signals at 29 locations at a cost of Rs 58.54 crore in Bengaluru.
The Home Department will call tender for the implementation of the proejct, said the Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister H K Patil, while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.
The Cabinet decided to extend one-time settlement scheme for collection of property tax dues from state and central government agencies.
“HMT has paid Rs 3.79 crore and HAL Rs 91.59 crore as property tax. There are about 448 properties which are in arrears of tax. We can collect Rs 224 crore of areas by extending one time settlement,” said Patil. The Cabinet decided to set up two Indira Canteens near Kempegowda International Airport.