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Karnataka chief secy reviews security ahead of IPL opener at Chinnaswamy Stadium

This is the first major game since 11 people were killed in a stampede during celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL triumph in June last year.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaIPLM Chinnaswamy StadiumShalini Rajneesh

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