<p>Bengaluru: Chief Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shalini-rajaneesh">Shalini Rajneesh</a> on Friday chaired a meeting with police and Karnataka State Cricket Association (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">KSCA</a>) office-bearers to review security and safety arrangements ahead of the IPL match at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-chinnaswamy-stadium">M Chinnaswamy Stadium</a>.</p>.<p>The 19th edition of the world’s biggest T20 league begins on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener, according to the schedule.</p>.<p>On April 5, RCB will take on CSK.</p>.<p>A statement said Rajneesh was briefed on security arrangements inside and around the stadium, changes to the city’s traffic system, parking arrangements, drinking water facilities, and other essential measures to ensure the safety of cricket fans.</p>.VIP ticket row: Lawmakers to get two tickets each for IPL opening match: D K Shivakumar after meeting KSCA chief .<p>This is the first major game since 11 people were killed in a stampede during celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL triumph in June last year.</p>.<p>Rajneesh also received information on metro passenger density, train schedules, additional security at metro stations, and other safety measures, and gave instructions to prevent even minor incidents.</p>.<p>She directed officials to strictly follow government-imposed conditions and precautionary measures for organising the tournament.</p>.<p>Rajneesh further instructed the concerned officials and organisations to remain on high alert and to regularly exchange relevant information to ensure coordinated security measures. </p>