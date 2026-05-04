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Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath to host second edition of Namma Art Bengaluru from Wednesday

The fair, envisioned as a platform for contemporary and traditional works, will transform the CKP campus into a hub for artists and enthusiasts.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:37 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsArtKarnataka Chitrakala Parishath

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