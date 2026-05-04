<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath will host the second edition of Namma Art Bengaluru, a national art fair, from May 6 to 10.</p>.<p>The fair, envisioned as a platform for contemporary and traditional works, will transform the CKP campus into a hub for artists and enthusiasts.</p>.<p>The inaugural function is on Wednesday at 5 pm and will be attended by Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson and MD of Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd; KG Raghavan, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Bengaluru Centre; art historian Ashrafi S Bhagat; and art collector Rahul Baswani.</p>.Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath to host ‘Namma Art Bengaluru’ from May 6, over 150 artists to participate.<p>Over 150 artists from across India will exhibit their works in dedicated booths spread across the campus. A centrepiece of the fair is a specially curated exhibition by art historian Lina Vincent, titled 'Mapping Periphery & Centre: A Pan-India dialogue'.</p>.<p>On view at four CKP galleries until May 20, the exhibition features works by more than 70 senior master artists. The theme explores the complex relationships between geographical and cultural centres and peripheries through personal mapping, memory, and landscape.</p>.<p>Beyond the exhibition, the fair will host 'Creative Dialogues', a public programme featuring masterclasses and panel discussions from Thursday to Saturday at Gandhi Kuteera.</p>