Karnataka CID to probe blaze at Attibele firecracker godown that killed 14

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the blaze at the firecracker godown in Attibele that killed 14 people on Saturday.
"There was negligence on the part of the licence holder," the CM said. "It is a big tragedy. The CID will conduct a thorough probe."
The incident occurred around 3:30 pm on Saturday when workers were unloading firecrackers from a truck into Shree Balaji Traders, located a few hundred metres from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. The firecrackers had been transported from Tamil Nadu's fireworks hub of Sivakasi ahead of Deepavali.
Siddaramaiah said the licensee was permitted to keep only 1,000 kg of fireworks at a time and sell them, and not to store large quantities.
"From what I have seen, no safety measures were followed. No fire extinguishers were kept. It is a very congested area. The godown has also been extended. It needs to be checked if proper permissions were given. The exact reason is yet to be known," he stated.
"The Deputy Commissioner (DC) told me that he had received a no-objection certificate from the Fire and Emergency services and the police. In my opinion, the DC should've paid a personal visit. Those who gave the report should've checked if proper procedure under the Explosives Act was followed because the licence was issued under it," Siddaramaiah added.
Most of the deceased, the CM said, were students. "They had come here to earn some money during the holidays. Except for the manager, there were no permanent employees."
Ramaswamy Reddy, the licence holder, his son Naveen Reddy, who operates the shop, and Anil Reddy, who owns the plot, have been arrested, the CM said, adding that a case has been registered under several IPC sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Late Saturday night, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. "Apart from that, the government will bear the treatment cost of the three injured," Siddaramaiah said.