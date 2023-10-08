Karnataka CID to probe blaze at Attibele firecracker godown that killed 14

Siddaramaiah said the licensee was permitted to keep only 1,000 kg of fireworks at a time and sell them, and not to store large quantities.

"From what I have seen, no safety measures were followed. No fire extinguishers were kept. It is a very congested area. The godown has also been extended. It needs to be checked if proper permissions were given. The exact reason is yet to be known," he stated.

"The Deputy Commissioner (DC) told me that he had received a no-objection certificate from the Fire and Emergency services and the police. In my opinion, the DC should've paid a personal visit. Those who gave the report should've checked if proper procedure under the Explosives Act was followed because the licence was issued under it," Siddaramaiah added.

Most of the deceased, the CM said, were students. "They had come here to earn some money during the holidays. Except for the manager, there were no permanent employees."