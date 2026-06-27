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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar inaugurates 10.7 km long signal-free, toll-free road in Bengaluru

The 10-lane stretch is named after former Chief Minister S M Krishna and connects Kadabagere Cross to Challaghatta Metro Station.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 14:55 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDK Shivakumar

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