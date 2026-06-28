Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar to lay foundation stone for short tunnel at Hebbal today

The 2.18-km six-lane tunnel is being constructed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 00:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 00:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us