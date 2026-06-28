Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar to lay foundation stone for short tunnel at Hebbal today

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will lay the foundation stone for the short tunnel planned to decongest traffic at Hebbal Junction on Sunday. </p>.<p>The 2.18-km six-lane tunnel is being constructed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). </p>.<p>The tunnel will pass below the down ramp of the Hebbal flyover and along the edge of Hebbal Lake. It will have entry and exit ramps near Esteem Mall and Baptist Hospital. According to the detailed project report (DPR), the project also includes the construction of a railway underbridge. </p>.<p>The project had drawn immense criticism, with many mobility experts pointing out that it may not add value or help decongest the junction. </p>.<p>Amid the opposition, BDA, however, had floated tenders for the project.</p>.<p><em>DH</em> earlier reported that Hyderabad-based Rithwik Projects Ltd had bagged the tender and begun initial geotechnical investigations to assess subsurface stability, ground conditions and groundwater levels. </p>