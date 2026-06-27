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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar unveils Rs 1.25 lakh crore development plan for Bengaluru

The chief minister stressed on the fact that Bengaluru's property records have been digitalised.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDK ShivakumarKempegowda

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