Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar unveils Rs 1.25 lakh crore development plan for Bengaluru

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday said he had prepared a Rs 1.25 lakh crore vertical growth development plan for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>While speaking at an event to mark 517th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who is credited with founding Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "Bengaluru offers education, healthcare and employment. People come here believing they can build a better life. The city continues to grow every day, and its boundaries keep expanding. We cannot stop people from coming here. Therefore, I am thinking about promoting vertical growth for the city," Shivakumar said.</p><p>"We must provide opportunities for people of every religion and community to build their lives here. Just as the heart is essential to the human body, Bengaluru is vital to Karnataka," he said.</p>.Karnataka government to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti at Kempegowda Layout on June 27.<p>The chief minister stressed on the fact that Bengaluru's property records have been digitalised. </p><p>"Through the e-Khata system, we have provided legal assurance to property owners. Those who came to this city and worked hard to acquire property have the support of our government. We are converting B-Khatas into A-Khatas. Our government stands with people who have honestly earned their property." </p><p>An 'A' Khata is issued to properties that comply with all statutory regulations and can be used to obtain bank loans, while a 'B' Khata is issued to properties that do not meet all regulatory requirements.</p><p>Shivakumar said that the development should benefit people from all castes and religions, adding that only then could Kempegowda be truly honoured. "I have prepared a Rs 1.25 lakh crore development plan for Bengaluru. The development of Bengaluru means the development of ordinary citizens," he said.</p><p>He said that Bengaluru has a population of 1.40 crore and had about 1.30 crore registered vehicles, adding that the city will get 500-km metro connectivity. </p><p>"No matter how much Metro and public transport we introduce, each person continues to own a vehicle. In the coming year, we are moving ahead with plans to establish a Metro connection to the airport. Over the next two years, we are planning a 500-km Metro expansion," he added.</p>.15 lakh saplings to be planted, we're making Bengaluru 'garden city' again: DK Shivakumar.<p>He said that Bengaluru is what it is today because of the vision of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, stressing the need to preserve and develop the city. </p><p>"The entire world looks to Bengaluru today because of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Nearly 500 years ago, he consecrated this land and founded the city. The people of Bengaluru should never forget that." </p><p>"When he built the city, he could not have imagined it would grow to such an enormous scale. But his vision has stood the test of time," he said, adding that it was the responsibility of everyone to preserve and develop the city they had inherited.</p><p>Nadaprabhu Hiriya Kempegowda (1510-1569) was a 16th-century chieftain of the Vijayanagara Empire who is credited with founding Bengaluru in 1537. He belonged to the agrarian Morasu Vokkaliga community and is widely revered across Karnataka as the architect of modern Bengaluru.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Shivakumar paid floral tribute to the 108-foot bronze statue of Kempegowda near Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli.</p>