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Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar unveils 'Praja Seve' department for grievance redressal

DK Shivakumar said the new department would receive and resolve citizens' complaints and grievances.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 22:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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