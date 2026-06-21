Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar unveils 'Praja Seve' department for grievance redressal

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday announced the creation of a dedicated 'Praja Seve' department to address public grievances, a revamp of Karnataka Resident Commissioner's office in New Delhi and approval for Karnataka Bhavan-IV, a new facility for students from the state preparing for competitive examinations in the national capital.</p>.<p>Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said the new department would receive and resolve citizens' complaints and grievances. A separate minister will head the department, while a senior IAS officer will be appointed to scrutinise petitions and coordinate redressal.</p>.<p>"District in-charge ministers will hold weekly public grievance meetings with local MLAs, with follow-up reviews to monitor resolution of issues," the chief minister said.</p>.<p>Announcing a restructuring of Karnataka's legal and administrative presence in Delhi, Shivakumar said: "A dedicated team of serving and retired IAS, IRS and IPS officers will be constituted to help secure more Central schemes for Karnataka by identifying opportunities, monitoring applications and studying successful models adopted by other states."</p>.<p>Recently, the CM appointed Jobin Joseph, his long-time aide, as his official personal representative in the national capital. In his pro bono position, Joseph will coordinate with the CMO and political stakeholders in Delhi and Central agencies.</p>.<p>The Cabinet has also approved a new building — Karnataka Bhavan-IV — in Delhi at a cost of Rs 80 crore, to accommodate students preparing for UPSC and other competitive examinations. Fifty per cent of rooms in the new facility will be reserved for SC and ST students.</p>.<p>The government has also cleared the purchase of 620 buses at a cost of Rs 235 crore, including 400 for rural routes and 220 for the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. Electric bus depots will be developed at 11 locations at Rs 112 crore, and a modern bus stand will be built at Sandur (Rs 30 crore).</p>.<p>A 15-day window will be provided to avail electricity connections to all buildings completed before May 31, 2026, subject to submission of building photograph and GPS records. Rural silk-rearing houses and cattle sheds have also been exempted.</p>.<p>On a proposed bus fare revision amid diesel price hikes and price disparities, Shivakumar said a final decision would be taken keeping public interest in mind while ensuring the financial viability of KSRTC.</p>.<p>The Cabinet also authorised the CM to nominate members to the five MLC seats that will fall vacant in July and also to the various Cabinet sub-committees.</p>.<p>Highlights - Other key Cabinet decisions A 200-bed super-speciality hospital at Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (Rs 100 crore) Six civil works worth Rs 18 crore at Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences. Medical equipment worth Rs 60 crore for Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute Rs 19.69-crore housing project in Gadag-Betageri under a 50:50 farmer-authority partnership model Deadline extended for voluntary land pooling of 1,777 acres in Devanahalli till October 31 </p>.<p>Quote - A dedicated team of serving and retired IAS IRS and IPS officers will be constituted to help secure more Central schemes for Karnataka by identifying opportunities monitoring applications and studying successful models adopted by other states. D K Shivakumar CM</p>