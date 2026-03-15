<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Sunday said he had written to the Union government, urging it to provide alternatives to address the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said, “The government has already addressed this in the Legislature. Many people depend on hotels for their meals, and any disruption in hotel services will affect daily life. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has assured that there won’t be any problem in LPG supply.”</p>.LPG gas cylinder shortage | CM Siddaramaiah seeks Centre’s intervention to solve crisis.<p><strong>Hits back at BJP</strong></p>.<p>Siddaramaiah also reacted to criticism from BJP leaders that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> supply issue was unique to Karnataka. “Instead of talking, let them ensure that LPG is supplied." </p>