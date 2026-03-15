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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to fix LPG shortage

Siddaramaiah also reacted to criticism from BJP leaders that the LPG supply issue was unique to Karnataka.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSiddaramaiahLPG

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