Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits Rameshwaram Cafe after blast leaves 10 injured

Last Updated 02 March 2024, 08:28 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday visited The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area, a day after a low-intensity explosion left ten people injured.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said, "Serious investigation is on. We have CCTV footage of the accused wearing a cap and a mask arriving from a bus, taking a token at the counter of the cafe. He left a bag with timer fixed explosive, after having coffee sitting at a corner. So, since the pictures of the accused are available, investigation is easy."

More to follow...

(Published 02 March 2024, 08:28 IST)
