<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed several traffic restrictions in the wake of swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4 pm at the Glass House inside Lok Bhavan. </p>.<p>To minimise severe public inconvenience and ensure VVIP security, the Cubbon Park Traffic Police have declared regulations that will remain in force from 12 pm to 8 pm. Authorities have stated that entry to Lok Bhavan will be strictly restricted to invitees holding official passes and the general public will not be permitted access to the area.</p>.<p><strong>Major road closures</strong></p>.<p>The following stretches will be entirely closed to all vehicles except those officially authorised for the event:</p>.<p>Cubbon Road: Prohibited from BRV Junction to CTO Junction, and from CTO Circle up to Lok Bhavan.</p>.<p>Dr BR Ambedkar Road & Balekundri Junction: No movement from Balekundri Junction towards Dr. B R Ambedkar Road, and from KR Circle towards Coffee <br>Board Junction.</p>.<p>Race Course Road: Blocked from Trilight Junction to Subbanna Junction, and from Old JDS Cross to Subbanna Junction.</p>.Heavy restrictions, alternate routes in Bengaluru as swearing-in at Lok Bhavan prompts CBD traffic plan.<p>Queens Junction Area: Closed from Queens Junction towards CTO/Lok Bhavan, and from St. Mark’s Road towards CTO Junction via Queens Junction.</p>.<p>A strict No-Parking zone has been enforced on both sides of several major stretches, including Dr BR Ambedkar Road (from Balekundri Circle to KR Circle), Lok Bhavan Road, Queens Road, Palace Road (from Mysore Bank Circle to Vasanthanagar Underpass) and all internal roads within Cubbon Park.</p>.<p><strong>Virtual classes</strong></p>.<p>Major educational institutions on Kanakapura Road have decided to shift entirely to remote learning. Parents received urgent notices from school administrations on Tuesday night confirming the cancellation of physical classes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We did not want students and parents to be inconvenienced due to the traffic regulations, yet at the same time we did not want classes to be disrupted and hence, we decided to conduct classes virtually,” said Anitha Bijesh, Principal of Delhi Public School (DPS).</p>.<p class="bodytext">All major schools situated along the Kanakapura Road have suspended physical operations and will function in virtual mode for the day, conducting online classes as per their regular schedules.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, schools inside the core CBD area are also adjusting their timings to ensure students vacate the area before the VVIP traffic restrictions clamp down at noon. Bishop Cotton Boys’ School has declared a half-day.</p>