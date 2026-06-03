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Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony: Traffic curbs in Bengaluru today, schools shift to online mode

To minimise severe public inconvenience and ensure VVIP security, the Cubbon Park Traffic Police have declared regulations that will remain in force from 12 pm to 8 pm.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 21:57 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 21:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka

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