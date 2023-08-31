Karnataka CMO public grievance cell wins praise for quick action

"Nearly 20-25 complaints that I raised with the OSD have been resolved within a few hours. For instance, close to 140 streetlights on Kanakapura Main Road were not working and we were following up with the BBMP for nearly seven months and there was hardly any response. But after the OSD stepped in, the issue was resolved within a few hours," said Srivatsa Vajapeyam, secretary of the Changemakers of Kanakapura, a consortium of residents' welfare associations (RWAs).