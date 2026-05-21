Karnataka Cyber Command busts fake call centres cheating US citizens in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In a swift operation, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Cyber Command Unit (CCU) has busted fake call centres in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, which were allegedly set up to target and cheat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> citizens. </p><p>The investigators arrested Prashanth, a native of Delhi, and Akash from Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>Probe revealed that the suspects created a company called the "Circle Square LLC" and allegedly used different shell companies to fraudulently siphon-off huge amounts of money from US citizens. </p><p>Investigation is on to ascertain how these amounts were obtained, through which accounts the funds were transferred out and liquidated, the CCU said. </p>.After 352 complaints nationwide, 3 arrested in Karnataka for cyber fraud worth Rs 82 crore.<p>Officials of the Cyber Crime Police Station (South East), Bengaluru, along with members of the Special Cyber Cell conducted raids at four different places of Bengaluru city, where fake call centres under operation, the CCU said. </p><p>"The fake call centres were impersonating M/s Quick Book, a prominent accounting firm of USA, and were cheating US citizens by providing counterfeit tax advice, licensing and renewal information, and were also providing fake license keys and services," the CCU said. </p><p>The suspects collected huge sums as fees for the fake and suspicious services. The call centre personnel were mentioning fake names resembling those of US officials and defrauding gullible US citizens, the CCU said. </p><p>From the arrested, investigators seized 44 SSDs, two mobile phones, two laptops, nine CPUs, scripts prepared</p><p>in advance to converse with the victims and varies other accessories.</p><p>The operation was overseen by Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (Cyber Command), Karnataka.</p>