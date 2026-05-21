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Karnataka Cyber Command busts fake call centres cheating US citizens in Bengaluru

Investigation is on to ascertain how these amounts were obtained, through which accounts the funds were transferred out and liquidated, the CCU said.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:43 IST
United StatesBengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsCrimecybercrime

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