<p>Bengaluru: The state government’s decision to use the grading system for evaluating students’ performance in the third language has been criticised by stakeholders in the education sector, with many private schools questioning the rationale behind the move. In fact, the policy will come into effect immediately, including for the ongoing SSLC examinations. </p>.<p>Former education minister S Suresh Kumar was particularly critical of the timing of the government’s announcement. “Given that the SSLC examination for the third language was only three days away, announcing such a decision amounts to a betrayal of students’ interests,” said the former minister.</p>.<p>Reminding the state government that conducting examinations was not to be treated as ‘child’s play’, he added, “It would have made sense had this been announced in January or February. It is an anti-student and irresponsible move.”</p>.<p>In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Associated Management for Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka wrote that the sudden decision had caused great confusion in the education sector.</p>.<p>“A third language is not just a subject. It’s an important tool for developing multilingual competence, besides enabling intellectual development and instilling a sense of national integration among students. But hasty decisions taken without considering the importance of this issue, without any prior consultation have given rise to frustration and anxiety among millions of students and teachers,” the letter read.</p>.<p>Such abrupt decisions called into question the government’s commitment to quality of education and national alignment, added the association. The letter further pointed out that the decision also impacted the Kannada language, which is taught as a third language. Such decisions are likely to erode parents’ faith in the state board’s curriculum, prompting many, particularly those not from Karnataka, to enrol their students in schools affiliated to other boards, argued the letter, while underscoring the threat that several Kannada-medium and state board-affiliated schools were already facing.</p>