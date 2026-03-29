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Karnataka: Decision to roll out grading system for 3rd language draws flak

The Associated Management for Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said that the sudden decision had caused great confusion in the education sector.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 21:11 IST
BengaluruEducationKarnatakaSiddaramaiahPrimary School

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