Karnataka Deputy CM indicates possible hike in monthly water charges in Bengaluru

Even development agencies like the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the World Bank have contended that the water tariff hike issue is being politicised, and no attempt is made to ensure that BWSSB achieves break-even, Shivakumar said.

"We want to expand things, we have given six tmc (thousand million cubic feet) more water (from Cauvery) for Bengaluru, we will have to take up one more phase to draw that water."

"There is no option. We want to show that it is an independent company financially and it works independently .... I have asked officials to examine the possibilities (of hike). Let us see, ultimately, we will put all facts before the public domain and then we will take a call," he added.