<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police department has issued a comprehensive set of directives to ensure a peaceful Holi celebration across the state.</p><p>According to an order released from the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), M A Saleem, all units must maintain zero tolerance toward misconduct, focusing heavily on women’s safety and communal harmony.</p><p>With the festival often seeing large public gatherings, the police have identified communally sensitive zones for advance deployment. To prevent unrest, 24x7 Social Media Monitoring Cells have been activated to track inflammatory posts and fake news. Peace Committee meetings are also being organised to ensure mutual respect among different communities.</p>.A safer city in 2040 | Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh speaks about his vision.<p>A major highlight of the order is deploying dedicated women police personnel in marketplaces, educational institutions, and residential areas. The DGP directed officers to take strict action against forced colour application, eve-teasing, and stalking. Special patrol teams will be stationed near parks and malls to respond immediately to distress calls.</p><p>The police will also regulate the use of loudspeakers and music systems near religious places, following Supreme Court guidelines. Additionally, checks against the sale of illicit liquor and narcotics have been intensified to prevent intoxication-driven nuisance.</p><p>Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and videography coverage will be used in sensitive areas to ensure accountability. "Holika Dahan" events must only occur at approved locations with proper fire safety measures in place.</p>