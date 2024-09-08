Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar warns officials of 'merciless action' if Bengaluru potholes not fixed by deadline

Shivakumar further said he will personally go around the streets of Bengaluru after the fifteen days. "Who will get suspended I don't know, (on failing to meet the deadline)." He also said that forest department (of BBMP) officials have been asked to trim the trees to avoid incidents of tree fall due to breeze and rains. "Trees cannot be cut, trimming should be done, to avoid incidents of tree fall." Noting that there are chances of rains in September, Shivakumar said, "so far we have managed without any problem. We have to be cautious now. Things should be monitored from the control room, in case of any rain effects such as water logging and water entering houses, the situation should be managed effectively and efficiently.