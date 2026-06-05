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Karnataka: Free bus pass scheme to benefit 10 lakh male students, cost Rs 1,700 crore a year

Officials said certain issues need to be addressed and modalities worked out before the scheme is rolled out. The government is expected to issue a formal order and detailed guidelines on Friday.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 01:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnataka

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