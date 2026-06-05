Karnataka: Free bus pass scheme to benefit 10 lakh male students, cost Rs 1,700 crore a year

<p>Bengaluru: The free bus pass scheme for all male students announced by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday is expected to cost about Rs 1,700 crore annually and benefit over 10 lakh students. </p>.<p>Over three lakh students will benefit under the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and over 2 lakh each from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the North Western Karnataka Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), according to data reviewed by DH. </p>.<p>Girl students already travel free under the Shakti scheme. </p>.Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar on Day one: Free bus travel for students, job plan for Kannadigas.<p>Officials said certain issues need to be addressed and modalities worked out before the scheme is rolled out. The government is expected to issue a formal order and detailed guidelines on Friday. </p>.<p>Under the existing arrangement, student bus passes are already subsidised.</p>.<p>The government contributes 50% of the cost, the RTCs 25%, and students the remaining 25%. However, bus pass rates have not been revised since 2012-13, while bus fares have increased multiple times — by 30-40% — during the same period. As a result, students effectively pay only 7% of the actual cost. </p>.<p>Despite repeated requests from RTCs, the government has not revised bus pass rates. </p>.<p>KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha said the scheme would benefit more than 10 lakh male students. </p>.<p>“Because of the heavy subsidy and a freeze on pass rates, students pay only 7%. We’ve been requesting the government to increase <br />bus pass rates by 50%,” he told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>Based on the current 7% contribution, male students collectively pay about Rs 70 crore annually. “The government will have to pay this. We’re also seeking a 25% hike in line with the fare hike,” he added. </p>.<p>Officials said the annual cost could reach Rs 1,700 crore once the full subsidy burden borne by the government and RTCs is taken into account. The government releases the subsidy every quarter. </p>.<p>Asked whether the new scheme would strain bus services in rural areas as ridership increases, the official replied in the negative. </p>.<p>“We’ve increased our services after the Shakti scheme. Forty per cent of our services cater to rural areas and students. We cover 92% of villages. We are unable to operate <br />services only in villages that do not have proper roads,” Pasha said. </p>.<p>Priyanga M, Managing Director of NWKRTC, said the corporation had issued 1.8 lakh bus passes to male students last year, but the number could increase with the launch of the scheme. </p>.<p>“With the new scheme, we will request the government to bear our share of the subsidy to reduce our financial burden,” she said. </p>.<p>She said any decision on increasing services would depend on demand. </p>.<p>Student bus pass rates currently range from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200. </p>.<p>Applications are processed by the Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS) through the Seva Sindhu online portal. Students can also apply at BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and GramaOne centres by paying a service charge of Rs 30. The passes are issued by the respective RTC at bus stations. </p>.<p>Students who already applied and made the payment since the process began on June 1 may not receive refunds. </p>