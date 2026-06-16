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Karnataka government to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti at Kempegowda Layout on June 27

As part of the celebrations, separate processions will arrive from the four Kempegowda towers located across Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 17:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDK Shivakumarkempegowda jayanti

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