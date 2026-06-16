Karnataka government to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti at Kempegowda Layout on June 27

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>on Tuesday announced that this year’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti will be celebrated at the newly developed Kempegowda Layout on June 27.</p><p>Addressing reporters after a preparatory meeting in Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the event would commence at 11.30 am and would mark the launch of an ambitious programme to plant 15 lakh saplings across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. A newly constructed road in the layout will also be inaugurated on the occasion.</p><p>As part of the celebrations, separate processions will arrive from the four Kempegowda towers located across Bengaluru. </p>.'Aim to improve Bengaluru's quality of life through a 360-degree approach': Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.<p>Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, KJ George and Byrathi Suresh have been entrusted with overseeing the teams representing each tower. </p><p>The chief minister said the government has decided to establish a Town Planning College in the name of Kempegowda within the campus of Visvesvaraya Technological University and that preparations for the institution are under way.</p><p>Announcing financial assistance for the celebrations, Shivakumar said the Jayanti would be observed in all 224 Assembly constituencies across Karnataka, with a grant of Rs 1 lakh being released to each constituency. In Bengaluru, a separate grant of Rs 1 lakh each will be provided through the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for celebrations in all 369 wards. The dates for ward-level programmes will be finalised by the Minister in charge of Bengaluru City.</p><p>“This programme is not limited to any one caste or religion. Kempegowda is an asset of Bengaluru and of the entire state. People from all religions, castes and organisations will come together to celebrate the Jayanti,” he said.</p><p>The chief minister also said that the Kempegowda Theme Park at Devanahalli Airport has been completed and preparations are under way to open it to the public.</p>