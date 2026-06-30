Karnataka government to introduce dedicated ambulances for Namma Metro passengers

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government will soon start dedicated ambulance services to provide emergency medical care to passengers on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Bengaluru Metro</a> rail network, state Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader announced on Tuesday.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Khader said he would hold discussions with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to deploy ambulances and station health care workers at major metro stations.</p><p>“Lakhs of people travel by Metro every day. Many passengers face great difficulty in getting timely ambulance services during medical emergencies while commuting,” he noted.</p>.Namma Metro Phase 3 double-decker ‘economically unsound’, says IISc.<p>The minister also announced the resumption of bike ambulance services in major cities across the state. Additionally, the government plans to introduce boat ambulances to extend emergency healthcare support to fishing communities.</p><p>In a related development, Khader said he met Union Health Minister J P Nadda and urged him to release the pending Rs 400 crore allocated to Karnataka under the National Health Mission.</p><p>He also requested an increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers from the existing Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.</p><p>Khader brought to Nadda’s notice the recurring cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever, in the Malnad region.</p><p>He requested the Union government to direct the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to expedite efforts to develop a vaccine for the disease.</p><p>On the proposal to ban mobile phone usage by individuals under 18 years of age, the minister said the decision rests with the Centre. “The Union government has to take a call on this issue,” he added.<br></p>