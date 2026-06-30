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Karnataka government to introduce dedicated ambulances for Namma Metro passengers

He also requested an increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers from the existing Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma Metroambulance

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