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Karnataka govt announces half-day closure of Vidhan Soudha offices for Shivakumar's swearing-in on June 3

The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory about roads that will be blocked and the alternate routes commuters can use for travel on June 3.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaD K Shivakumarvidhan soudha

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