Karnataka govt announces half-day closure of Vidhan Soudha offices for Shivakumar's swearing-in on June 3

<p>The Karnataka government has announced a half-day closure of government offices in and around the Vidhana Soudha area on June 3 when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sonia-gandhi-had-faith-in-me-rahul-a-constant-source-of-guidance-dk-shivakumar-on-his-political-journey-congress-newsalert-4024487">D K Shivakumar</a> will take oath as the Chief Minister. Consequently, government offices located in the vicinity of the Legislature and Vidhana Soudha will remain closed on Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>The order issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on Tuesday said that the decision has been taken to ensure security arrangements are tight, traffic management is efficient, and the ceremony is conducted smoothly.</p>.<p>Earlier on Tuesday, the Bengaluru traffic police issued an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-traffic-advisory-issued-ahead-of-shivakumars-swearing-in-on-june-3-check-blockades-alternate-routes-4024568">advisory </a>about the roads that will be blocked and the alternate routes commuters can use for travel on June 3.</p>.'Sonia Gandhi had faith in me, Rahul a constant source of guidance': CM-designate DK Shivakumar on his political journey.<p>Shivakumar will be succeeding Siddaramaiah who stepped down from the post last week. On Monday, senior Congress leaders held a meeting to finalise the list of candidates who will be inducted as ministers in the Shivakumar Cabinet.</p><p>Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in Delhi on Monday where they were scheduled to chair a key meeting ahead of the latter's swearing-in.</p>