Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt has no role in Namma Metro fare hike, says Siddaramaiah

There is no substance in the allegation made by Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, the CM told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Rajanahalli Valmiki Gurupeeth near here.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 22:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 22:27 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us