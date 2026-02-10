Karnataka govt has no role in Namma Metro fare hike, says Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the state government has no role in Namma Metro fare hike and that the decision was taken by the BMRCL chairman appointed by the Union government.</p>.<p>The state government has no legal authority to fix or revise the Metro fare. There is no substance in the allegation made by Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, the CM told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Rajanahalli Valmiki Gurupeeth near here.</p>.<p>On the India-US trade deal, Siddaramaiah said, “The terms of the trade deal between India and the US are unfair to the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has succumbed to pressure tactics of the Trump administration,” he charged.</p>.<p>“Two ministers from the Valmiki community had to resign for some reasons. The community has put forth a demand to give ministerial berths to its members. Their demand will be considered during the Cabinet expansion,” he assured.</p>.Amid Namma Metro fare row, Dy CM Shivakumar asks BMRCL to reconsider hike.<p>Siddaramaiah said that there is a demand to establish a tribal university in the state and that the government will examine it and take an appropriate decision.</p>.<p>The chief minister quashed rumours of Mines and Geology Minister S S Mallikarjuna submitted resignation. “There is no truth in it. He has not met me.”</p>.<p>He said that the date for the Budget presentation would be fixed soon. The CM refused to take queries on the power-sharing tussle.</p>.<p><strong>Pressure Centre for inclusion of quota hike in 9th Schedule, CM tells MPs from state</strong> </p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the MPs from Karnataka to pressure the Centre to include the enhanced reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution to enable the SCs and STs benefit from it. </p><p>Speaking at the Maharshi Valmiki fair at Rajanahalli Gurupeeth near Harihar Siddaramaiah said “The state government passed a resolution urging the Centre to approve the hike in reservation for SC/STs. Since the Supreme Court is not in favour of crossing 50% ceiling on reservations the Centre should include include the state government’s decision on hiking reservation for SCs and STs in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.” </p><p>The state government has hiked reservation for SCs to 15% while that of STs to 7% taking the overall quota to 56%.</p>