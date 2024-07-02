Karnataka govt laying greater emphasis on Nanotechnology research, says Minister NS Boseraju

Bengaluru: Minister of Science and Technology N S Boseraju on Tuesday said significant steps are being taken to position Karnataka as a leading state in nanotechnology research and this will be achieved through the Karnataka State Research Foundation (KSRF) and Karnataka R&D Innovation Platform (e-KRDIP).

Speaking at the "Bengaluru India Nano 2024" curtain raiser press meet here, he highlighted Bengaluru's status as one of the world's leading cities for innovation, and Karnataka's reputation as an industrially-friendly state.

He emphasised the state government's robust support for startups and the establishment of new enterprises, and said that "revolutionary'' state schemes have attracted leading global companies to Karnataka. The state boasts a conducive environment for research and ample human resources.

The 13th edition of Bengaluru India Nano, a three-day event which is set to take place from August 1 and 3, is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology of Government of Karnataka, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.