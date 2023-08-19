Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt notifies BBMP’s 225 newly-carved wards

The High Court on June 19 had given twelve weeks time to the state government for undertaking the fresh exercise of delimitation process by strictly adhering to relevant provisions of law.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 23:01 IST

Follow Us

The state government on Friday notified 225 newly carved wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Citizens get 15 days’ time to raise objections to the boundaries, the gazette notification states. 

The objections can be given only through a post to the following address: additional chief secretary, Urban Development Department, 4th Floor, Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru 560001.

The High Court on June 19 had given twelve weeks time to the state government for undertaking the fresh exercise of delimitation process by strictly adhering to relevant provisions of law. 

With the new notification, the 243 wards carved out during the BJP tenure will be history. 

Publicly, the government has committed that it would hold polls to the BBMP by December this year. Bengaluru does not have an elected Council since September 2020. This is the longest time without a Council in BBMP history.

The list of wards is available here: erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 August 2023, 23:01 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT