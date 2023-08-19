Karnataka govt notifies BBMP’s 225 newly-carved wards

The state government on Friday notified 225 newly carved wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Citizens get 15 days’ time to raise objections to the boundaries, the gazette notification states.
The objections can be given only through a post to the following address: additional chief secretary, Urban Development Department, 4th Floor, Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru 560001.
The High Court on June 19 had given twelve weeks time to the state government for undertaking the fresh exercise of delimitation process by strictly adhering to relevant provisions of law.
With the new notification, the 243 wards carved out during the BJP tenure will be history.
Publicly, the government has committed that it would hold polls to the BBMP by December this year. Bengaluru does not have an elected Council since September 2020. This is the longest time without a Council in BBMP history.
The list of wards is available here: erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in