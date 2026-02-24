<p>Amid the row over garbage disposal in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has decided to look for private lands in different parts of the city to dispose of the waste generated by the city.</p>.<p>The development follows BSWML’s year-long futile search for government land to establish processing facilities to manage the city's waste.</p>.<p>"We are looking for 100 acres of private land within a 40-km radius for garbage dumping,” Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said recently, promising to compensate landowners in cash as per the 2023 Act.</p>.BSWML reaches out to Mahadevapura MLA over garbage crisis.<p>He added that preference will be given to land where human habitation is minimal, especially next to forests and mountains.</p>.<p>Shivakumar appealed to a group of 5-6 landowners or developers to provide land for the purpose. "We will build a separate link road to the area so that garbage trucks do not use village roads," he said, seeking land along Kolar Road, Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road, Kanakapura Road, etc.</p>.<p>The search for land for establishing a waste-processing plant is not new.</p>.<p>In September 2024, the BSWML had established a two-member committee to identify large parcels of government land to establish an integrated solid waste management project, which would include processing plants.</p>.<p>The committee had identified land in Doddaballapur, Harohalli, Gollahalli on Bannerghatta Road, Mandur in Mahadevapura, etc.</p>.<p>While Mandur was ruled out as villagers had protested against waste dumping in the past, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) refused to part with land in Harohalli.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on February 21, Shivakumar said plans were afoot to acquire the Doddaballapur land, which belongs to Terra Firma, a private firm. He also indicated that the Gollahalli land would be acquired, but added that some officers had tampered with the revenue documents.</p>.<p>BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda did not respond to phone calls for a comment.</p>.<p>Currently, almost half of Bengaluru’s garbage is dumped in landfills situated in the Mahadevapura and Byatarayanapura assembly constituencies.</p>.<p>Last week, elected representatives from these segments reportedly supported the villagers, who had refused to allow the vehicles to dump garbage for not releasing the funds for development works.</p>.<p>The protest was called off only after the government promised to release Rs 350 crore for five constituencies, including Yeshwanthpur, Anekal and Doddaballapur.</p>