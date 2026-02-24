Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt seeks 100 acres land near Bengaluru for new landfill

The development follows BSWML’s year-long futile search for government land to establish processing facilities to manage the city's waste.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 20:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 20:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us