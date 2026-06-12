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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt seeks aid under Centre’s urban challenge fund for Bengaluru development projects

The proposals, with a combined project cost of Rs 13,549 crore, have been submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for approval.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:09 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsInfrastrcuture

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