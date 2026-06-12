Karnataka govt seeks aid under Centre’s urban challenge fund for Bengaluru development projects

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has sought financial assistance of Rs 2,777 crore from the Centre's Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) for a set of infrastructure projects in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, including an elevated corridor, new sewage treatment plants and two packages of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).</p>.<p>The proposals, with a combined project cost of Rs 13,549 crore, have been submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for approval.</p>.Karnataka CM Shivakumar seeks Centre's intervention on river projects during meet with PM Modi.<p>The Urban Challenge Fund is a new financing mechanism introduced by the Union government to support large-scale urban infrastructure projects. </p>.<p>In a letter dated May 6, the state government informed the Centre that the proposed projects were at an advanced stage of implementation and meet the eligibility criteria prescribed under the UCF guidelines.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to accord sanction on priority and release funds at the earliest.</p>.<p>The largest proposal is an elevated corridor project, estimated to cost Rs 6,287.57 crore. Karnataka will contribute Rs 1,257.5 crore, while the state has sought an equal amount under the UCF.</p>.<p>The government has also sought UCF support of Rs 337.5 crore for the construction of nine new sewage treatment plants costing Rs 1,350 crore. For the Peripheral Ring Road, the state has requested funds for two packages amounting to Rs 1,182.4 crore.</p>.<p>The state government told the Centre that all the projects had received necessary approvals and financial tie-ups had already been secured. It assured MoHUA that the projects would be executed in a fast-track mode and that the funds would be utilised expeditiously once sanctions are granted.</p>