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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt seeks Rs 1,000 crore from BDA to fund city road projects

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on June 3, after DK Shivakumar assumed charge as Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:29 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:29 IST
BDAinfrastructure

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