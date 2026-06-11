Karnataka govt seeks Rs 1,000 crore from BDA to fund city road projects

<p>Bengaluru: In a rare move, the state government has directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to contribute Rs 1,000 crore towards a new Rs 2,000-crore road development programme, even though a large portion of these roads fall outside the planning authority’s jurisdiction.</p>.<p>The works — mostly involving asphalting — will be executed by the five newly carved municipal corporations.</p>.<p>The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on June 3, after DK Shivakumar assumed charge as Chief Minister.</p>.'Will remove fictitious beneficiaries': CM DK Shivakumar on Karnataka's guarantee schemes.<p>Under the funding arrangement, the state government will provide the remaining Rs 1,000 crore, while the BDA has been asked to transfer its share to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which will then release funds to the five corporations for execution.</p>.<p>According to a government order issued on June 8, the GBA chief commissioner and the commissioners of the five corporations have been directed to prepare Assembly constituency-wise action plans and submit them within three days. Once approved, the corporations have been instructed to float short-term tenders, indicating the government’s intent to complete the works at the earliest.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the GBA has received oral instructions on fund allocation, with around Rs 50 crore proposed for Assembly constituencies represented by BJP legislators and Rs 100 crore for those represented by Congress legislators. No formal order to this effect has been issued.</p>.<p>The June 8 order states that cost estimates for the works should be prepared based on the ‘Namma Raste’ manual and the latest Schedule of Rates (SR) issued by the Public Works Department. It also authorises the chief engineers of the corporations to ensure that selected roads facilitate smooth traffic flow, that there is no duplication of works, and that the roads are not already covered under defect liability periods.</p>.<p>The fresh road package comes even as progress remains slow on road development programmes announced last year. The government had earlier sanctioned separate grants of Rs 1,000 crore for ward roads and Rs 1,250 crore for arterial and sub-arterial roads. However, implementation has lagged, largely due to shortage of bituminous asphalt.</p>.<p>Sources said only around 15% of ward road works have been completed so far, while progress on arterial and sub-arterial road projects is estimated at about 10%.</p>.<p>Urbanist Ashwin Mahesh said the challenge lies not in allocating more funds, but in improving implementation capacity.</p>.<p>"The five corporations together do not have the internal capacity to spend substantially more than what they are already spending. Instead of addressing execution speed and institutional capacity, the government continues to announce new packages. On the ground, there is not much change,” he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Questions raised </p>.<p>The funding arrangement has also raised questions within government circles.</p>.<p>First, the additional Rs 1,000 crore contribution to the city was not part of the state budget.</p>.<p>Second, concerns have been raised over directing the BDA to finance projects outside its core mandate, especially at a time when it is struggling to complete several of its own infrastructure projects, including the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.</p>