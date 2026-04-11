<p>Bengaluru: The state has taken the first step towards constructing an international cricket stadium in Anekal, on Bengaluru's outskirts, with the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) floating tenders for the first phase of the ambitious project. </p>.<p>The first phase -- incurring a cost of Rs 950 crore -- will focus on stadium construction, laying of connecting roads and allied activities.</p>.<p>The project to construct a new stadium, located at Suryanagar, Indlawadi in Anekal, was approved by the state Cabinet in October 2025, after 11 people lost their lives in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in June 2025.</p>.<p>This was one among the three proposals that were submitted to the government after the stampede — the other two stadiums are proposed at the Shivaram Karanth Layout in North Bengaluru and the Bidadi Integrated Township. Once completed, according to the government, the Anekal stadium will be the second largest in the country.</p>.'Time for change’: KSCA sets the ball rolling for overhaul of Chinnaswamy .<p>Tender documents accessed by DH showed that the new stadium will have a seating capacity of 80,000 as against the Chinnaswamy stadium’s 32,000. Recently, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar opined that there was a need to build a new stadium with a higher capacity while also increasing the capacity of the Chinnaswamy stadium.</p>.<p>The first phase is aimed for completion in three years. The stadium is planned in such a way that it can host other events. "The stadium is to be designed as a multi-use stadium capable of hosting club, national and international cricket matches as well as major concerts, events and ceremonies," the documents said.</p>.<p>While the stadium will be spread across 1,08,963 sq m, the podium area will be 12,750 sq m, with the total area coming to 1,21,713 sq m.</p>.<p>The documents also suggested that a 'seating bowl' design has been finalised by taking inspiration from renowned structural engineering firm Walter P Moore's works.</p>.<p>"The underlying considerations for the bowl framing have been drawn from multiple stadiums and arenas designed by Walter P Moore in the past. In particular, the proposed design references elements of — Tigres Stadium, Mexico; LA.Live Entertainment Complex, Los Angeles; AT&T Stadium, Texas; and Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis," the design documents said.</p>.<p>The seating area will be divided into sections — general admission (76,200 seats), VIP members (2,000 seats), VVIP members (1,000 seats), and wheelchair positions and companion seating (800 seats).</p>.<p>The stadium facade is planned to be designed as an iconic architectural feature that reflects Karnataka's cultural identity and cricketing heritage. The stadium will also host a hall of fame, a dedicated space to celebrate the legacy of the stadium, its iconic players, and historic cricketing moments.</p>.<p>"Through curated displays, memorabilia, and interactive digital features, it creates an immersive experience that connects visitors with the sport’s heritage. Designed with premium finishes, controlled lighting and secure showcases, the space preserves valuable artifacts while offering an engaging and inspiring journey for fans. It stands as a symbolic heart of the stadium, honoring past achievements and motivating future generations," the design document suggested.</p>.<p>The second phase of the project will include construction of an indoor sports arena, convention centre, aquatic centre and outdoor court facilities.</p>.<p>"Envisioned as a year-round, multi-event destination, the complex will promote community engagement, encourage youth participation, and boost sports-based tourism. It is designed to cater to both elite athletes and grassroots development, fostering talent from rural and urban regions alike,” the tender documents said.</p>