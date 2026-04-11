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Karnataka govt sets ball rolling for new stadium in Anekal

The first phase -- incurring a cost of Rs 950 crore -- will focus on stadium construction, laying of connecting roads and allied activities.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 21:40 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 21:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAnekal

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