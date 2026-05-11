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Karnataka govt, state poll body urge Supreme Court to grant 3 more months to conclude GBA elections

In its plea, the state government said that the state is not seeking an extension due to any financial constraints, as ample funds have been released for the electoral process.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:11 IST
Supreme CourtElectionsGreater Bengaluru Authority

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