Karnataka govt, state poll body urge Supreme Court to grant 3 more months to conclude GBA elections

<p>New Delhi: The Karnataka government and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/state-election-commission">State Election Commission</a> (SEC) on Monday urged the Supreme Court to grant three months from June 30 (the deadline set by the court) for conducting the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections.</p>.<p>In separate applications, both the state government and the SEC sought time until September 30, citing a severe strain on staff due to the census, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Class X and XII board examinations, and other factors.</p>.<p>They sought modification of the apex court's January 12 order, which had directed the conduct of the polls by June 30.</p>.'No funds or staff to conduct Bengaluru civic elections by June 30': Karnataka poll body tells Supreme Court.<p>In its plea, the SEC said it has taken proactive steps to conclude the elections as directed by this court.</p>.<p>The SEC said it can conduct the polls only with the assistance of the state government. However, due to the deployment of officials for conducting census and SIR of electoral rolls, the required manpower and logistics may not be available to conduct the polls by June 30, it said.</p>.<p>Earlier, the SEC had said it has no funds or staff of its own to complete the exercise.</p>.<p>In its plea, the state government said that the state is not seeking an extension due to any financial constraints, as ample funds have been released for the electoral process.</p>.<p>"Rather, the extension is necessitated by a severe lack of available manpower, as the entire administrative and field-level machinery is currently deployed for statutory census activities, the SIR of electoral rolls, and the conduct of board examinations. Granting this extension will ensure proper completion of these statutory obligations and adequate election preparedness,'' it said.</p>.Published final ward reservation notices, completed all responsibilities: Karnataka tells Supreme Court on Bengaluru polls.<p>The government said it has diligently completed all its responsibilities, including the publication of final ward reservation notifications, without affecting the election process.</p>.<p>On January 12, the Supreme Court had directed the Karnataka government to complete the polls in five municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru area by June 30.</p>.<p>The BBMP's previous term expired on September 10, 2020.</p>