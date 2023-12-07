Karnataka govt to bail out BBMP by tweaking laws

Belagavi: The Cabinet is learnt to have approved an amendment to the law that will essentially prevent the BBMP from having to repay over Rs 2,300 crore it had collected from builders without a legal provision.

According to sources, the Cabinet approved a Bill to amend the BBMP Act and the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act to empower civic bodies to levy charges pertaining to building plans, including the fee for commencement certificates and occupancy certificates.

In August 2021, the High Court had declared as “contrary” to law the fees that the BBMP had collected from landowners and builders.

“The Cabinet decided to amend the law with retrospective effect so that the BBMP won’t have to repay the money,” a senior minister said.