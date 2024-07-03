Karnataka govt to lay new rural roads costing ₹65 lakh per km

The Karnataka government will develop new roads in rural areas at 37.62 km in every Legislative Assembly constituency under two new schemes that are sure to make lawmakers, thirsty for infrastructure, happy.

The government plans to build 8,260 km of roads under the new Pragati Patha and Kalyana Patha schemes. This will cost Rs 6,190 crore, according to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

MLAs, many of whom have been cursing the Congress’ guarantee schemes for eating into the infrastructure budget, will get to choose roads that should be built or upgraded under the new schemes.

“We consider roads as economic corridors. That’s because roads lead to improvement in the economic condition of people,” RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge told DH.

Priyank’s department will ask MLAs to provide information roads that should be taken up for development based on some criteria. “These should be roads connecting large habitations, those that connect the small villages with the big ones and so on,” the minister said.