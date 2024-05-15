Karnataka Govt to take back property leased out to Krishika Samaja in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a major decision, the state government has decided to take back the property leased out to Karnataka Pradesh Krishika Samaja over the alleged violation of the lease agreement. The property is situated in the heart of the city.
The principal secretary to the Public Works Department (PWD), in a communication to the chief engineer of the department, has sought eviction of the building located on Nrupatunga Road. DH has accessed the copy of the communication made by the principal secretary.
According to sources, the main reason for taking back the property is violation of the basic purpose for which the property was leased out and also to recover the pending rent.
Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy had requested the public works minister a few months ago to waive the pending rental dues of the Krishik Samaja. He has also sought that the land leased out be allotted to the Samaja.
Despite pressure from various quarters, the department managed to take a decision to take back the property and directed the chief engineer to start the eviction process.
A few months ago, the chief secretary had sought a detailed report about the pending rental dues and alleged violation of the agreement conditions by the Krishika Samaja. The report, submitted by the PWD to the chief secretary, highlighted the alleged violation of the lease conditions by the Krishik Samaja.
The PWD had given 60,258 sqft land on Nrupatunga Road, adjacent to the Cubbon Park for a 99-year lease to the Krishik Samaja by fixing ground rent of Rs 1,000 per annum.
The main condition of the lease was not to sub-lease the land and to utlise it for construction of a cold storage or departmental store. However, the Krishik Samaja allegedly violated the conditions and involved in commercial activities by renting the building to banks, insurance companies, publication house etc., and even did not pay Rs 129 crore rental dues to the PWD, it is learnt.
