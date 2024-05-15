Karnataka Govt to take back property leased out to Krishika Samaja in Bengaluru

According to sources, the main reason for taking back the property is violation of the basic purpose for which the property was leased out and also to recover the pending rent.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy had requested the public works minister a few months ago to waive the pending rental dues of the Krishik Samaja. He has also sought that the land leased out be allotted to the Samaja.

Despite pressure from various quarters, the department managed to take a decision to take back the property and directed the chief engineer to start the eviction process.