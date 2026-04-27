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Karnataka govt transfers 27 engineers, many resist shift from Bengaluru

Engineers working in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) are learnt to be resisting the transfers and trying to stay in their existing positions.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 19:32 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 19:32 IST
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