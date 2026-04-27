<p>Bengaluru: Noting that 40 per cent of posts in urban local bodies across the state are vacant, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/urban-development">Urban Development Department</a> (UDD) has issued transfer and posting orders for 27 assistant executive engineers from the civil and environment cadres.</p>.<p>Engineers working in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) are learnt to be resisting the transfers and trying to stay in their existing positions.</p>.<p>The order cites National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines making it mandatory for municipalities to fill vacant environmental engineering posts without delay. The department notes that the vacancies have hampered the ability of urban local bodies to carry out sanitation, cleanliness, and environmental compliance tasks.</p>.<p>Among those on the transfer list are Santhosh Kumar Kaddi, Chitra J, Venkatesh R, JK Ravikumar, Thirthaprasad L, Shilpa Shree, Poornima GB, and Mamatha MS. They have been posted to Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Tumakuru, Yadgir, and Udupi, among other places.</p>.Urban Development Department halts BBMP engineers’ promotions amid bribery allegations.<p>They are said to be lobbying to retain their posts, with recommendation letters from Bengaluru ministers and MLAs.</p>.<p><strong>‘Transfer extortion’</strong></p>.<p>Former BJP councillor NR Ramesh alleged that the order was being used as a “weapon to extract money” from engineers who want to stay back.</p>.<p>“Some engineers have been working in the erstwhile BBMP and now GBA for the last seven years although their parent organisation is some other. This is against the law,” he alleged.</p>