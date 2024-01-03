Karnataka HC extends interim order on Mall of Asia   

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday extended the interim order, directing the Bengaluru city police not to take any precipitous action against the Phoenix Mall of Asia.
Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum adjourned the hearing to Friday.
The court was hearing the petition filed by Sparkle One Mall Developers Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, owners of Phoenix Mall of Asia, challenging the order issued by the Bengaluru police commissioner on December 30, 2023.
The order passed by the police commissioner, in exercise of powers under Section 144 of CrPC, directed the petitioner to "restrict public accesses to the mall between December 31, 2023, and January 15, 2024".
On December 31, the high court had passed the interim order and permitted the parties to hold a meeting.
At the hearing, senior counsel representing the petitioner and Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty submitted that pursuant to the December 31 order, the parties had two meetings. The advocates sought a short accommodation till Friday to hold further deliberations. The court adjourned the hearing to January 5, and also extended the interim order.
The police order stated that since its opening in October, the mall has been posing "certain grave concerns" of inconvenience to people living in the surrounding areas such as traffic congestion, noise pollution, etc. The order further stated that the mall, situated on Ballari Road, connects various public amenities and results in undue congestion of the public area.
The petitioner, on the other hand, argued that the order under CrPC Section 144 was unsustainable. He called the order “as ambiguous as it could be" since it directs the petitioner to “restrict public access” to the mall, which will have the effect of shutting down the mall during the specified period.
The petitioner had kept the mall closed on December 31, while the vacation judge had suggested that both the parties hold deliberations to resolve the issue.