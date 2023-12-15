Karnataka HC grants parole to convict in 2000 Bengaluru church blast case

It also directed the Chief Superintendent of Central Prison and the Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, to 'stipulate strict conditions as are usually stipulated, to ensure return of the detenu to the gaol and that he shall not commit any other offence during the period of parole'.

Mubeen Unnissa Begum had sought 90 days parole for her husband. The court said the wife of the petitioner can seek extension of the parole 'which shall be considered looking at the conduct of the husband of the petitioner - the convict while he is out on parole'.

Akhil was convicted for offences under Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 124A, 153A, 426, 437 of the Indian Penal Code for sedition and Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act and Rule 5 and 9B of the Explosive Rules.