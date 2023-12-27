Karnataka HC orders BBMP to pay service tax on computer education for poor students

Rejecting the contention of the civic body that it was exempted from paying service tax, the HC in its judgement said, “The Corporation availing the services of the petitioners to render computer education to persons belonging to economically weaker section as regards which the Corporation has made the payment of monies to the petitioners would be amenable to service tax, that is to say, it is not exempted from service tax.”

Vasundhara AGK of Synergy Computer Education, NH Muralidhar of Systel Infos and Amba Prasad NH of Suftpro Technologies, had filed petitions before the HC seeking a direction to the BBMP to pay the service tax.