Karnataka HC quashes proceedings against Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the proceedings against BS Suresh (Byrathi Suresh), MLA from Hebbal constituency and owner of a commercial complex in Bengaluru, on the ground that there was an inordinate delay in registration of complaint by the Fire Force Department.

The offence is related to non-adherence to preventive measures for high rise buildings.

The Indiranagar police had registered the crime under IPC section 285 and section 25 of the Karnataka Fire Force Act, 1964, citing failure to install any safety equipment in the building on behalf of Suresh, who purchased the property in 2014, and another accused, Pradoosh Dhanaraj.