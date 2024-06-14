Karnataka HC refuses to quash sexual harassment case against Bengaluru doctor

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash proceedings against a Bengaluru doctor on a sexual harassment case filed by a patient.

The court dismissed the doctor’s petition, saying there was, prima facie, a case under IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment).

The complainant visited the petitioner’s hospital in JP Nagar, experiencing chest pain. The doctor recommended an ECG and a chest X-ray, asking her to share the results via WhatsApp. After reviewing the report, the doctor instructed her to visit his private clinic on March 21, 2024, at 2 pm.

During the examination at the clinic, the doctor allegedly touched her inappropriately while using a stethoscope to check her heartbeat. The complainant informed her family, and a complaint was filed with the Puttenahalli police the next day under IPC Section 354A.

The doctor said he was only performing his duty placing his stethoscope on the patient’s breast as he did to other patients. He also refuted claims that he asked the complainant to take off her clothes.