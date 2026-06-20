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Karnataka High court bins plea against Section 38D of BDA Act

The provision, introduced in 2020, relates to the allotment of BDA land in favour of the original owner or subsequent purchaser or an unauthorized occupant.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:45 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 00:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBDAKarnataka High Court

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