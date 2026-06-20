Karnataka High court bins plea against Section 38D of BDA Act

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a PIL petition challenging the constitutional validity of Section 38D of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Act. </p>.<p>The provision, introduced in 2020, relates to the allotment of BDA land in favour of the original owner or subsequent purchaser or an unauthorized occupant. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The petitioners, Vijayan Menon and others, contended that the provision is arbitrary as it enables the BDA to transfer public lands to illegal occupants without any basis. They argued that the provision places illegal occupants in a more advantageous position than the law-abiding citizens. They was further argued that in the absence of guidelines governing the exercise of statutory power, such power would be subject to arbitrariness. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The BDA, however, submitted that from 1945 till 2010, the City Improvement Trust Board (as it was then) and the BDA had acquired a vast extent of land and as many as 75,000 sites spread across various layouts were occupied unauthorisedly. It maintained that the scheme would not include a tenant, licencee or a land loser and that Section 38D also provides that the building in existence on the land and the settled possession should not be less than 12 years prior to the date of commencement of the BDA Act, 2020. The allottee must make payment towards the land at such a rate as specified and only such lands measuring up to a maximum of 4,000 sq ft could be allotted under Section 38D, the BDA submitted. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha observed that there is no merit in the contentions raised by the petitioners. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"..we find no merit in the contention that Section 38D of the BDA Act confers any unbridled or uncanalised power or is manifestly arbitrary. The challenge to the validity of Section 38-D of the BDA Act is, accordingly, rejected," the bench said. </p>