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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court directs BBMP to issue TDR for land acquired in 2012

The petitioners claimed that the BBMP was required to issue TDR on 1.5 times the extent of land as indicated in the relinquishment deeds executed on April 3, 2012.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 22:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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