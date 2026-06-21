Karnataka High Court directs BBMP to issue TDR for land acquired in 2012

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court has pulled up the BBMP (now GBA) for the non-issuance of Transferable Development Right (TDR)/Development Rights Certificate (DRC) even 14 years after the acquisition of land for road-widening work in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“When the notification itself indicated grant of TDR after relinquishment deeds are executed and relinquishment deeds being executed, it would not mean that the BBMP can show hands off or wash off its hands to grant compensation for acquisition of land of the citizen,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in his order, while directing the BBMP to issue TDR/DRC within three months.</p>.<p>The petitioners, Lakshmi and four others, moved the court questioning the failure on the part of the BBMP to issue DRCs in respect of around two acres of land at Hosakerehalli village, Uttarahalli Hobli, Bangalore South Taluk. The petitioners claimed that the BBMP was required to issue TDR on 1.5 times the extent of land as indicated in the relinquishment deeds executed on April 3, 2012. The petitioners submitted that the Additional Commissioner, BBMP, on behalf of the Commissioner, was a signatory to the deeds.</p>.<p>The BBMP submitted that the original records pertaining to the relinquishment deeds were not available, but produced a Google map to show that the BBMP had not acquired the land for the formation of a road. It was further submitted that the officers responsible for the error were suspended.</p>.<p>“Till date, the relinquishment deeds stand intact. Not a piece of paper is produced before the Court seeking to demonstrate that erroneous relinquishment deeds were taken. Therefore, after 14 years now, the BBMP cannot project that relinquishment deeds were fraudulently executed by the Additional Commissioner of the BBMP,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.</p>.<p>The court further said, “The BBMP was if at all correct in contending that relinquishment deeds have been fraudulently executed, the Government ought to have taken action against the Commissioner at the relevant point in time, when Additional Commissioner and all other officers were involved. When nothing is done, a humble citizen is put to jeopardy by these acts.”</p>