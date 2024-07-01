Karnataka High Court grants bail to advocate G Devarajegowda in sexual harassment and rape case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday granted bail to advocate G Devarajegowda in the sexual harassment and rape case registered by the Holenarasipura police. The police had registered the FIR on April 1, 2024 for offences under IPC sections 354(A), 354(B), 448, 504 and 506 of the IPC.Subsequently, on May 10, 2024 the investigating officer added IPC sections 376 (1) and 354(D) after getting permission from the magistrate.

It was alleged in the complaint that Devarajegowda sexually abused and assaulted the complainant and also threatened that he will share her indecent photos, recorded by him, if she does not come to the places as per his call.