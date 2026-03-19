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Karnataka High Court grants bail to woman arrested for raising ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan

The state submitted that the petitioner, being an Indian, had hurt the sentiments of Indians by raising the slogan ‘Jai Bangla’.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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