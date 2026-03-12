<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and the five newly created city corporations on a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning self-LED advertisements in the city.</p>.<p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha also issued notices to the Bengaluru City Police, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), and adjourned the matter to June 18 for further hearing.</p>.Civic activists warn of clutter and safety risks as hoardings return to Bengaluru.<p>The petitioner, K Laxmana, a retired LRDE and DRDO official, contended that the BBMP/GBA had granted permission for installing self-LED advertisements on private properties in violation of Section 158 of the BBMP Act, 2020.</p>.<p>According to the petition, in 2018, following directions of the High Court in a PIL, the BBMP council had adopted the Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bylaws, which imposed a complete ban on commercial hoardings in Bengaluru on environmental and safety grounds.</p>.<p>"The proliferation of these self-LED advertisements constitutes visual pollution. The GBA rules fail to prescribe any mechanism for oversight by the KSPCB to monitor and regulate them. Even the Bengaluru Traffic Police have no supervisory role in granting these LED hoardings, despite obvious traffic safety implications,” the petition stated.</p>