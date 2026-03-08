<p>Bengaluru: Justice G Basavaraj of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka%20High%20Court">Karnataka High Court </a>had a narrow escape on Sunday after his car was involved in an accident on the national highway near Rayarapalya in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nelmangala">Nelamangala </a>taluk, authorities said. </p><p>The incident occurred around 7.30 am when the judge was travelling out of the city. </p><p>According to the Nelamangala traffic police, the accident was triggered by a visibility issue. The driver of the police escort vehicle was reportedly blinded by the morning sun glare, causing the vehicle to hit the central median and rebound into the path of the judge’s car leading to a collision.</p>.Family of five from Bengaluru killed in road accident in Andhra.<p>While Justice Basavaraj and other passengers in his vehicle escaped with minor injuries, the driver of the escort vehicle sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment.</p><p>Nelamangala traffic police visited the spot and have registered a case.</p>