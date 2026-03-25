<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government, Bengaluru city police, and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in a PIL by the Rajajinagar 5th Block Residents' Welfare Association.</p>.<p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha posted the matter to July 2 for further consideration.</p>.<p>The petitioner association sought directions to consider its representations on issues faced by residents due to the conduct of National Public School, West of Chord Road, Rajajinagar.</p>.<p>The petitioners stated that the school uses a public addressing system throughout the day, disturbing residents, many of whom work from home, and causing nuisance in the locality.</p>.<p>They also said the school is required to give priority to children residing in the locality, which, they alleged, is not being followed.</p>.<p>The petitioners further raised the issue of school buses being parked outside the premises, causing congestion in the area.</p>.<p>They said the school often conducts programmes and parent teacher meetings without prior intimation to residents. During such events, residents face difficulty throughout the day with buses, tempo travellers and parents’ vehicles parked in front of houses.</p>.<p>The petitioners said residents have been uploading traffic violations on the Public Eye App, including parking on footpaths and in no-parking zones over the past four months, but authorities have not taken action.</p>