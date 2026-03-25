Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court notice to state, police & GBA on school nuisance plea

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha posted the matter to July 2 for further consideration.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 22:55 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka High CourtGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us