Karnataka High Court orders continuation of bribery trial against RTO official    

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has overturned a trial court order and directed the continuation of proceedings against a senior motor vehicle inspector and another accused in a bribery case.
The Lokayukta police had filed a case against T Manjunath, a senior motor vehicle inspector at the KR Puram RTO in Bengaluru, for allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 in bribes.
The special court had previously discharged Manjunath, citing the lack of consent for prosecution from the competent authority. However, the trial court had allowed the Lokayukta police to proceed further upon obtaining the necessary sanction. This decision was contested by both the Lokayukta police and Manjunath.
The special public prosecutor for the Lokayukta argued that the trial court's interference was based solely on Manjunath's status as a Group 'B' officer.
The prosecutor contended that the state government, rather than the transport commissioner, should provide the sanction. A circular issued by the state government in February 2010 indicated that the transport commissioner, who appointed the Group 'C' officer before their promotion to Group 'B,' remained the competent authority for such cases.
Conversely, Manjunath claimed that the Rs 15,000 received from the complainant was for vehicle taxes, not as a bribe. He also asserted that he had been cleared of similar allegations in a departmental inquiry.
Justice HP Sandesh noted evidence of a conversation regarding the demand and acceptance of the bribe through another accused, HB Mastgowda, a representative of a motor vehicles school.
The court also observed that Manjunath was initially appointed as a Group 'C' officer, and the trial court failed to consider the sanction order issued by the transport commissioner.
The court ruled that evidence of bribery demands and acceptance warrants a trial, and an exoneration in a departmental inquiry does not impede the continuation of criminal proceedings.
The high court granted the petition filed by the Lokayukta police, allowing the case to proceed.
Published 31 July 2024, 23:39 IST